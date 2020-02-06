|
Mary Jo Barkhouse, 88, a longtime Yuba-Sutter resident, died at her home in Yuba City on January 29, 2020, from Parkinson's disease complications.
Mary was born in Eldorado, IL, on July 17, 1931, to John Henderson Harrison and Mary Pauline Prather. Her family called her Jodie, a nickname that stuck for life. A coal miner's daughter, she moved to Haybro, CO, in 1936 where she began her schooling in a 3-room schoolhouse.
Shortly before the outbreak of World War II, the family relocated to Mojave, CA, where Mary went to school and helped her parents run a service station. In 1946, they moved to Brownsville, CA, and Mary rode the school bus to Marysville to attend high school.
She enjoyed playing saxophone in the band, intramural sports, and sneaking out to attend high school dances. Graduating Marysville High in 1949, she found work in downtown Marysville, first at the Ideal Bakery and then at Fargo's Jewelers.
While a senior in high school, Mary met Wayne Goforth of Wheatland. They married in 1950 and Mary settled into a life of homemaking, church and school volunteer work, and raising the couple's three children.
In the mid-1960's, she returned to work as a receptionist for Dr. James Williams of Yuba City. In 1969, she moved to Yuba College, working first in data processing and then in financial aid, helping scores of students for over 30 years.
In 1981, now single, Mary was introduced to a Sutter County bean farmer named Tom Barkhouse. They quickly hit it off and were married on April Fool's Day in 1983.
Tom and "Mar" found fun driving around in vintage cars, partying with friends, and hosting family gatherings. She took 17 annual mother/daughter trips around the country and internationally, and had much fun just being with her "Bunky" Tom.
After retiring from the college, Mary got involved in a wide variety of local activities, including Sweet Adalines, Toastmistress Club, Fremont/Rideout Hospital Auxilary, Sutter Buttes Garden Club, Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.), Mid-Valley Historical Auto Club, and Fremont Hospital Cancer Center Christmas Tree "Elf."
At other times in her life, she was a Yuba College Cheerleader advisor, a member of the Rebekah lodge of Wheatland, Grace Episcopal Church Altar Guild, El Zarape Friday Morning Breakfast Club, and a Volunteer Motocross Seamstress.
In the 1990's, Mary was blessed with eight grandchildren in seven years. She loved following their adventures and going to see them in their many activities.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Leah Goforth. She is survived by her kind, loving husband, Tom Barkhouse of Yuba City; children, Pamela (Dan) Doiron of Santa Ynez, CA, Brian (Janet) Goforth of Vancouver, WA, Neil (Jennifer) Goforth of Browns Valley; step-children, Tom L. Barkhouse of Meridian and Kara Barkhouse of Los Angeles; brother, Jack D. Harrison of Marysville; sister, Bobylea Patton of Lancaster, CA; sister-in-law Gayle Barkhouse of Yuba City; grandchildren, Brendan and Adrien Doiron, William, Steven, and Anna Goforth, Allyson (Cody) Tom and Rachael Goforth; great-granddaughters, Reese and Robin Tom; and many beloved nieces; nephews; and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of the Twin Cities in Yuba City, CA. You are invited to wear Mary's favorite color of red.
Donations in Mary's name may be made to the Sutter Buttes Garden Club Scholarship Fund or the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Fund.
