Mary Jo Spencer
Mary Jo Spencer, 70, of Marysville, CA, passed away on July 13, 2020, at Rideout Hospital. Mary was born on June 10, 1950, in Fort Worth, TX.

Mary is survived by her loving children and family, Robert A. Spencer (Roseann) of Olivehurst, Robin A. Coleman (Sherwood) of Marysville, Rodney A. Spencer (Delmy); and three grandchildren, Jazlyn N. Wofford (Marshall) of Chico, CA, Quenton T. Spencer and Graciela M. Spencer of Marysville, CA; 3 sisters; 3 brothers; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman T. Spencer; and her parents, Eva Cox and Hebert Lee Cox; and her brother, Raymond Johnson.

A Virtual Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, 2pm, for more information contact R. Spencer at (530) 216-3942.

Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
