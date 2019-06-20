

Mary Kiyomi Harada, a longtime resident of Yuba City, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1923, to parents Shiro and Kiyono Hatamiya. Along with one sister and three brothers, she grew up as part of a farming family in the Live Oak area.



In the summer following her graduation from high school, Mary was relocated with her family to the internment camps at Tule Lake, CA, and Amache, CO. Upon leaving the internment camp, Mary moved to New York to attend the Rochester Business School. She worked briefly in Chicago and San Francisco before returning to Yuba City. She married and in time, became devoted to raising her two children as a single parent.



Mary later remarried and lived a quiet life, enjoying time outdoors working in her garden. She was delighted to become a grandmother and immensely proud of her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kindness and warm smile.



Mary is preceded in death by her siblings; husband, Minoru Harada; son, Paul H. Tanabe, Jr.; and former husband, Paul Tanabe.



She is survived by her daughter, Joan Wing (Keith); and grandchildren, Allison; and Grant Wing.



The family wishes to thank the staff at The Fountains and The Courtyard for their kindness, support and attentive care.



There will be no service and the family respectfully requests no koden. If you are so inclined, an act of kindness may be carried out in Mary's memory.