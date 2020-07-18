Mary Lois (Berkenkotter) Nicholas was born in Golden, Colorado, on May 6, 1923, to Gerard and Margaret Berkenkotter. Lois, as she preferred to be known, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on July 1, 2020.Lois was the third of five children and spent 94 of her 97 years in Colorado. She grew up during the Great Depression and World War II with a large family that helped form her outlook and attitude that carried her through until her passing. She said she always "feels lucky to have what I have".At the end of the war, Lois married James Ontis and had three children, James, Billy and Judi. Lois worked various jobs until the death of Jim in 1967. The next year her son Billy died in combat in Vietnam.Several years later Lois became reacquainted with a classmate from high school, Jack Nicholas. Lois and Jack had attended South High School together in Denver, Colorado, and in February, 1978, they were married. They spent the next thirty years traveling the U.S. with their trailer including five trips to Alaska, Canada, all but five states, Nova Scotia, and most of the US National Parks. She loved traveling, the Denver Broncos, hockey, a good baseball game, country music, her garden, and her family and friends.After her husband Jack passed away in 2009, Lois lived in their home until 2017 when she decided to move to California to be near her daughter, Judi and her family. She had many new friends, attended local events, parties, and regular exercise classes.Lois is survived by her oldest son, Jim (Shelia) Ontis of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Steve, Dawn, Zack and Kara Ontis; daughter, Judi (Dave) Lane of Yuba City, California; grandchildren, Christy Taylor, Kelly Kolb; and many great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by granddaughter, Julie (Ontis) Welch.At her request there will be no service. Mary requested donations to St. Isidore Church, or Sutter Health Hospice.Share online condolences at