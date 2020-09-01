1/1
Mary Lou Brown
Mary Lou Brown, 83, of Colusa, passed away at home on August 25, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1937, to Loeva and James Ward in Sayre, Oklahoma.

Mary enjoyed gardening, spending time with her loved ones and her animals.

She is survived by her sons, Michael McDermott of Colusa, and Lincoln McDermott; brother, James Ward; sisters, Kay Cunningham, and Elaine Garcia; grandchildren, Megan (Braden) Schrader, and Travis (Kristine) McDermott; great-grandchildren Hudson, Derek, Brantley, and Aubree.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 16 years, Bernard "Barney" Francis Brown; parents, Loeva and James Ward; brothers Edward Ward, and Andy Ward; sisters, Jeanette Hershey, Darlene Soleneko, Carlene Woods.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on September 3, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 1741 Wescott Road, Colusa, CA.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 1, 2020.
