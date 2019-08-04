Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery.
Mary Louise Ruhl, passed away July 27, 2019, at the age of 73. She was born on May 20, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio and had been a homemaker and resident of Yuba City for over 50 years.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Ruhl of Yuba City; son, Boyd (Brenda) Pyatt Jr. of Yuba City; daughter, Janice (Peter) Chavannes of Eugene, OR; stepson, Russell Ruhl Jr.; sister, Becky (Ray) Knox of Los Osos, CA; and granddaughter, Lilly Chavannes of Eugene, OR.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019. 11:00 am at the Sutter Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
