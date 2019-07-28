|
Mary Mariko Nakagawa, 85, of Yuba City, passed away on July 12, 2019, in Sacramento. Mary was interned in Vancouver, Canada, lived her younger life in Shiga-Ken, Japan and lived most of her life in Yuba City.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred. Mary was a loving mother to daughter, Elaine (Craig) Nakata; and son, Alan (Lillian) Nakagawa. She was proud of her three grandchildren, Ross and Nichole Nakata and Kyle Nakagawa. She is survived by her sister, Mineko Soga (Takarazuka-Shi, Japan); nephew, Craig Nakagawa (Marysville); and other nieces and nephews in Japan and Canada.
Special thank you to Signature Living and Yolo Hospice/YoloCare.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 28, 2019