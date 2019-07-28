Home

Mary Mariko Nakagawa

Mary Mariko Nakagawa, 85, of Yuba City, passed away on July 12, 2019, in Sacramento. Mary was interned in Vancouver, Canada, lived her younger life in Shiga-Ken, Japan and lived most of her life in Yuba City.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred. Mary was a loving mother to daughter, Elaine (Craig) Nakata; and son, Alan (Lillian) Nakagawa. She was proud of her three grandchildren, Ross and Nichole Nakata and Kyle Nakagawa. She is survived by her sister, Mineko Soga (Takarazuka-Shi, Japan); nephew, Craig Nakagawa (Marysville); and other nieces and nephews in Japan and Canada.

Special thank you to Signature Living and Yolo Hospice/YoloCare.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 28, 2019
