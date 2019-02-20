

Mary Irene Struckmeyer O'Neal, was born on July 12, 1920, and passed away on January 18, 2019, at the home of her daughter and beloved son-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. J. David Miller of Yuba City.



Her many years of teaching touched the lives of countless students and many of their children and grandchildren over the years.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Sally; son-in-law, David; grandchildren, Brett (Rosie), Alexis and Timothy; great-grandson Aiden; her beloved nephews, Chris (Janice) Lauppe; John (Charlette) Lauppe; Jim (Terra) Lauppe; Bob (Amy) Struckmeyer; Chip Struckmeyer; Dennis (Sandy) Mader; and Bryon Miller and family.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. O'Neal; parents, Milton and Louise Struckmeyer; brother, William Davis Struckmeyer; sister, Jean Struckmeyer Lauppe-Malcolm; and nephew, Joe Struckmeyer.



The Lord blessed her with a long and happy life, and we are so grateful for having had the blessings of her presence in our lives.



Please join us for the Celebration of her Life this Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at the Sutter United Methodist Church, corner of South Butte and Acacia in Sutter.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to .