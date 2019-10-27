|
Mary Ruth Cummins passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2019, at the age of 86. Mary was born on July 22, 1933, in Shady Point, Oklahoma. Mary married James Regis Cummins on May 29, 1951, in Arkansas and has been married for 68 years.
Mary is survived by her husband, James Regis Cummins; her son, James Cummins (Nancy); her daughter, Janie Padilla (Rick); granddaughters, Carol, Caren, Heather and Tonya; 4 great-granddaughters, Danielle, Allyson, Lena, and Isabella; and her sister, Sue Tourville.
Mary is preceded in death by her sister, Dessa; brother, Les; and her daughter, Judy.
Mary spent her life serving the Lord and spreading the good word. She loved her family and spent every moment possible with them. She loved to travel and go camping at "the drop of the hat." She brought joy to everyone she met.
A gravesite service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Peoria Cemetery, in Browns Valley, at 11:00am.
