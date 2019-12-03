|
Mary T. Airozo-Machado of Maxwell, passed away peacefully at the age of 102 on November 24, 2019 in Williams. She was born December 22, 1916 to Joao J. and Maria R. Azevedo and was a successful homemaker, businesswoman, and farmer. Mary was a resident of Colusa County for 90 years and was actively involved in local and state clubs and organizations. She was a member of P.F.S.A., Sacred Heart Catholic Church Sodality, American Legion Auxiliary, U.P.P.E.C. and Stitch and Chatter. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, crocheting, and sewing.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, as well as brother and sister, Tony Azevedo and Agnes Newton, grandson Robbie Hamilton, and niece Maryanne Rooney. She was also predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Frank M. Airozo and her husband of 13 years, Joe F. Machado. Mary will be sorely missed by her children, Richard (Faye) Airozo of Maxwell; Carole (Bob) Hamilton of Maxwell; and Dennis (Tiffany) Airozo of Galt; and step-children Joe (Jeanette Tingley) Machado and MaryAnn Dias. She leaves seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sixteen great-great grandchildren, one great-great-great grandchild, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. From Mary's extended family with Joe, she leaves four step-grandchildren, eleven step-great-grandchildren, and more nieces and nephews. She was also the godmother to five.
A Rosary followed by a Funeral Mass officiated by Father Victor Gutierrez will be celebrated Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 45 Elm Street, Maxwell, California with interment ceremony to follow at the Maxwell Cemetery, 5329 Maxwell Sites Road in Maxwell.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcomed by the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 45 Elm Street, Maxwell, CA 95955. Special thanks to Valley West Post Acute in Williams for caring for her the past two years. Arrangements by McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD 4.
