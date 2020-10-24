1/1
Mary Walker
Mary Walker, 83, of Linda, CA, passed away October 14, 2020. She was a retired Registered Nurse at Rideout after 30 years.

The family would like to thank Dr. N. Basra, nurses and staff of Rideout Adventist Hospital, The Cancer Center, U.C. Davis Medical Center and The Fountains for all the care, love and support given. Also, to acknowledge Bethel AME Church and a host of other family members, co-workers and friends who loved and cared for her.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and limited to 50 at Ullrey Memorial Chapel - (530) 673-9542. Pastor Marcus VanHook will be officiating. Burial site will be at Sierra View Memorial Park.

Any donations can be made to Bethel AME Church - Building Fund or any of the Cancer Centers of America.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
