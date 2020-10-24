

Mary Walker, 83, of Linda, CA, passed away October 14, 2020. She was a retired Registered Nurse at Rideout after 30 years.



The family would like to thank Dr. N. Basra, nurses and staff of Rideout Adventist Hospital, The Cancer Center, U.C. Davis Medical Center and The Fountains for all the care, love and support given. Also, to acknowledge Bethel AME Church and a host of other family members, co-workers and friends who loved and cared for her.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and limited to 50 at Ullrey Memorial Chapel - (530) 673-9542. Pastor Marcus VanHook will be officiating. Burial site will be at Sierra View Memorial Park.



Any donations can be made to Bethel AME Church - Building Fund or any of the Cancer Centers of America.

