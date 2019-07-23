

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Maryann Morris on July 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Nevada City on August 30, 1944, Maryann attended Yuba City High School. She attended Medical School of Transcription, and later became involved in the banking industry.



She was a member of Peach Tree Golf and Country Club and also the Yuba City Racquet and Health Club. Golf was her passion and she was awarded four "Hole in One" pendants. She was a gifted tennis player and gave it her all. It was a thrill for Maryann to compete at the Cow Palace with her horse Blaze.



Her heartfelt generosity was above and beyond. Not many knew that she opened her hands to the poor, and reached her hands out to the needy.



Maryann was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Margie Hendon.



She is survived by her son, Jerrod Iverson; granddaughter, Stella Iverson; sibling, Brian Hendon (Pam); niece Haley Pederson, and Mike Rice, significant other and soulmate of 20 years.



Donations in her memory may be made to the . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

