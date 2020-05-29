Mason Lee Langford left our world much too soon on May 22, 2020; he was just 16.
Mason lived the bulk of his life with Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy, and even though he spent several years in a wheelchair he never lost his vibrant spirit. Mason's sense of humor, tenacious spirit, and penchant for tie dye and tuxedo t-shirts made him an instant favorite everywhere he went.
Seemingly shy and reserved at times, when Mason let loose his infectious giggle you couldn't help but giggle along with him. And, oh boy, when he graced you with his mega-watt smile you felt your own spirit bubble with joy and you knew you were seeing something special.
Mason was an incredibly talented artist; he built elaborate LEGO sculptures, drew beautiful pictures, and could create something amazing out of the simplest supplies. Our world truly lost a beacon of light.
Mason leaves behind his heartbroken family: his mom and dad, Becca Lewellen and Ty Langford; stepdad, Brian Lewellen; his brothers and sisters: Ian, Charlie, Preston, Madi, Kaitlin and Kevin; maternal grandmother, JoAnn Pfister; paternal grandparents, Susan and Bill Langford; his great-grandmother, LouAnn Millsaps; aunts, uncles, cousins, an entire army of "framily" too numerous to list, and his devoted service dog Opal, who is lost without her boy.
Mason will be laid to rest at his Uncle Johnie's feet at 11am, Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020, at Gridley-Biggs Cemetery. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please donate to Canine Companions for Independence www.cci.org in Mason's name.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 29, 2020.