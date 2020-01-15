|
Matie Ann Spurgeon passed away on January 10, 2020. She was born June 1, 1944, in Colusa, California, to Lovell E. and Helen Spurgeon. She was one of four children. Her paternal grandparents were Ed and Ann Spurgeon and her maternal grandparents were Charlie and Matie Hanes.
Matie graduated from Colusa High School in 1962 and from Fresno State in 1967. She received her Master's Degree in counseling from the University of the Pacific in 1987. She started her career in education by teaching at Pierce High School in Arbuckle from 1967 to 1973. She then moved to Patterson High School and Patterson Junior High where she taught and then went into counseling for 28 years.
She retired from teaching and counseling in 2001 and spent several years traveling. She thoroughly enjoyed her trips to Europe, to the Mediterranean, and the Eastern coastline of the United States. She moved back to Colusa in 2006 to be closer to her family.
Her sister-in-law, Dolee Spurgeon; and brother-in-law, Steve Cribari; as well as many nieces and nephews survive her.
As per Matie's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to PRIDE, Patterson Recognizing Individuals Determined to Excel, PO Box 1543, Patterson, CA 95363 or to a .
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020