Matthew Douglas Stothers
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It's hard to believe two months have gone by since you were taken from us in a fatal car accident on April 12, 2020. Matthew Douglas Stothers, age 32, was born at UC Davis Hospital on February 26, 1988, to Tina and Jay Stothers.

He was a beloved brother to Tabatha (John Lopez), Erica (Steven Patterson), Cody (Megan) Stothers, Brooke Stothers, and J'Lynne Stothers. Matthew was the most proud uncle to 8 nephews and 4 nieces (2 of which joined him in heaven that day). He was an adored grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.

As a child, Matthew attended Virginia School in Wheatland where he earned the opportunity to graduate from Wheatland High School in 2006. He then went on to Yuba College for three years and explored the work force through the Farm to Fork program.

Anyone that knew Matthew would know he was imaginative, creative, smart, and funny. Everywhere he went, he made a new friend and touched a heart. There was never a dull moment when Matthew was around as he loved to play his guitar, sing, and most of all fish (or scare them away).

The family wants to thank everyone for their love and continued support during this difficult time. Due to COVID, the family had a private viewing and will be holding a large Celebration of Life once gatherings are permitted. Information on that will be given via facebook, texts, or word of mouth.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved