It's hard to believe two months have gone by since you were taken from us in a fatal car accident on April 12, 2020. Matthew Douglas Stothers, age 32, was born at UC Davis Hospital on February 26, 1988, to Tina and Jay Stothers.He was a beloved brother to Tabatha (John Lopez), Erica (Steven Patterson), Cody (Megan) Stothers, Brooke Stothers, and J'Lynne Stothers. Matthew was the most proud uncle to 8 nephews and 4 nieces (2 of which joined him in heaven that day). He was an adored grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.As a child, Matthew attended Virginia School in Wheatland where he earned the opportunity to graduate from Wheatland High School in 2006. He then went on to Yuba College for three years and explored the work force through the Farm to Fork program.Anyone that knew Matthew would know he was imaginative, creative, smart, and funny. Everywhere he went, he made a new friend and touched a heart. There was never a dull moment when Matthew was around as he loved to play his guitar, sing, and most of all fish (or scare them away).The family wants to thank everyone for their love and continued support during this difficult time. Due to COVID, the family had a private viewing and will be holding a large Celebration of Life once gatherings are permitted. Information on that will be given via facebook, texts, or word of mouth.