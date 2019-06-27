

Matthew Laurance "Larry" Stapley, age 54, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Marysville.



Larry was born in Quincy, CA, on September 22, 1964, to Suzanne and Robert Stapley. Growing up in Yuba City, he played football, baseball, enjoyed fixing up his friends cars and racing. He graduated from Yuba City High School in 1982.



Larry then heard the call and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1983-1991, reaching the rank of Sergeant. In the Marine Corps, he found his true passion in aviation, specifically helicopters, which he would spend nearly the rest of his life as a mechanic for various companies fighting forest fires nationwide.



Larry was an avid Giants baseball and Oregon Ducks athletics fan. He was most proud in life about his family, his sobriety, his service, and his two wiener dogs, Piper and Missy.



Larry married his first wife, Tammy Frey of Williams, in 1987, together they brought three children to this world, Kayla Pike (Chisum) 31, of Dubuque, lA, Blake, 29 of Monroe, OR, and Dane, 22 of Sacramento, CA.



Larry met the love of his life Sheila (Phipps Nelson) in 2014, they married on October 3, 2017, which added Morgan Pharris (Mikey) 28, Tyler 27, and Madison 21, all of Eugene, OR, to the family. Together, Larry and Sheila had 4 grandchildren, Zoey, Charlie, Hunter, and Abigail. Larry is also survived by his father and two sisters, Elizabeth and Deborah.



His mother and sister Roberta preceded him in death.



A service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, 6:30 pm, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 520 Clark Street, Yuba City. A service will also be held in Eugene, Oregon on, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at noon at Swede Johnson Stadium.

