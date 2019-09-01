Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Melton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Jean Melton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Jean Melton Obituary

Mattie Jean Melton, 75, of Yuba City, CA, passed away peaceful at home on August 25, 2019.

She loved spending time with her family and whipping up creative, yummy food dishes.

She is survived by her children, Debra Cunningham and Susan Heeren; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bernice and Rosie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Annie; and her siblings, Ben, George and Mary.

The family will be having a small, private, graveside service in her honor.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel, (530) 673-9542.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now