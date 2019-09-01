|
|
Mattie Jean Melton, 75, of Yuba City, CA, passed away peaceful at home on August 25, 2019.
She loved spending time with her family and whipping up creative, yummy food dishes.
She is survived by her children, Debra Cunningham and Susan Heeren; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bernice and Rosie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Annie; and her siblings, Ben, George and Mary.
The family will be having a small, private, graveside service in her honor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel, (530) 673-9542.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019