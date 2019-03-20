

Maximiliano Estrada Ramirez of Gridley, CA passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on March 14, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1922 in Hobson, Arizona to Genaro and Petra Ramirez. His father, Genaro Ramirez was a seasonal migrant railroad worker with the Santa Fe Railroad and would return to Mexico after each season. Maximiliano was then raised in El Tambor, Durnago, Mexico. At the age of 23, Maximiliano returned to the United States to work with the Sacramento Northern Railroad (previously known as the Northern Electric Railroad).



Max will be remembered by his family and friends as a hardworking man. He worked as a farm laborer for several local farmers until he retired at the age of 70. After he retired, he would work in his garden and yard from sunrise to sunset. He was especially proud of his chili crop that he would plant every year from his own collection of seeds. He spent most of his days in the garden and yard until several weeks before his death. He was a longtime member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Gridley.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Genaro and Petra Ramirez; two brothers, Ramon and Raymondo Ramirez, and four sisters, Paulo Oropeza, Carmen Zamudio, Francisca Antunez and Eva Ramirez.



Max is survived by his wife of 79 years, Vidal Salcedo. His family, Fidencio Ramirez, Irene Vargas Ramirez, Maximiliano E. Ramirez, JR., Pamela Sanders Ramirez, Gabina Ramirez Roller and David Roller, two Sisters, Sofia Ramirez Contreras and Maria Ramirez Chavira. He is also survived by two grandsons and 3 granddaughters, five great-grandsons and five great grandchildren.



A Rosary will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gridley, CA. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.

