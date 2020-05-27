Maynard Winey Dunn, 87, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Maynard was born in Ketchum, Idaho, on Nov 18, 1932, to Darthea and Clyde Dunn. As a child, he spent his time in Peekaboo, Idaho, where his grandparents managed the sheep town.Maynard attended school in Hagerman, Idaho, where he was taught by his own mom. His high school years were spent in Baker City, Oregon where he lived with his Aunt Ann and Uncle Charlie. He graduated from the University of Oregon, as a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and ROTC.Immediately after graduating, he enlisted as an officer in the Air Force where he flew the B-25's (Billy Mitchell). While stationed in Texas, he married Duana Pruitt. They moved to California and raised their 2 children: Deidre and Daylon.Soon after, Maynard moved to Yuba City and started Auto Motion Auto Supply. In 1983, he married Chary Lenhard and he added her 3 daughters: Heidi, Amy and Marci. Ultimately, Chary became his forever best friend.Maynard was active in Lions Club (Twin Cities/ Peach Bowl), served on the Yuba City and Sutter County Planning Commission, a member of SIRS and La Mesa Lodge #407 Free and Accepted Masons. He was a past member of Peach Tree Golf and Country Club and Plumas Lake Golf Club. One of his greatest joys was when he joined Corner Stone Church of Yuba City where he joyfully worshiped the Lord.Maynard is survived by his loving wife, Chary; daughters, Deidre Baughman (Dave), Amy Wirth, Marci Magenheimer (John); son, Daylon Dunn; sister, Cher Braden, brother-in-law, Dick Chanda (Ginny); and grandchildren, Courteney, Casey, Kyle, Ashlyn, Jessica and Zachary.He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Heidi Lenhard; brother-in-law, Al Chanda; his loving Aunt and Uncle; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.Friends are welcome to gather at the family home on June 6, 2020, anytime between Noon and 2pm to celebrate Maynard's life. (Masks are required). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Peach Bowl Lions club or Cornerstone Church in Yuba City.Share online condolences at