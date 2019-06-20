

Meddon Paradee Moss, 91 of Yuba City, went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2019, a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 63 years.



Meddon was born March 9, 1928, in Weeks, Arkansas, the only child of Jimmie Moss and Erva Moss. At the age of 5, the family moved from Arkansas to California. They resided in Biggs, California, where he attended grade school and graduated from Biggs High School.



After high school, the family moved to Live Oak where he met and married the love of his life, Wanda Moss, who's family was visiting on vacation from Missouri. They married 4 weeks later and remained in Live Oak until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952. He was then stationed in San Antonio, Texas where their one and only daughter, Deborah Moss was born.



After being discharged from the Army in 1954, they relocated to the Yuba-Sutter area for the next 20 years where they began their construction company, Moss Construction. He began his career in his late teens in a meat market on Plumas Street where he learned to be a meat cutter. When the Del Pero Mondon Meat Company plant openend in Marysville, California, he took a position there and worked himself up to management. In 1974, he accepted the position of President of the DPM plant in Wichita, Kansas where he retired in 1984.



Following his retirement, they returned to Yuba City where he has resided since 1984. Upon his return to California, he resumed building homes in the Yuba-Sutter area and actively sold real estate with both Heritage House and Keller Williams for a number of years. Never fully ready to retire, he continued to sell real estate until he was 88 years of age.



In his younger years, he enjoyed camping, water skiing and house boating. He played fast pitch softball as a pitcher for both church and city leagues. Med was never one to sit still. Always out in town someplace whether grabbing something to eat or going to the hardware store. Med would often be seen in town with his wife, only daughter and granddaughters who he affectionately referred to as "his girls". He was a family man through and through and loved each of his great-grandchildren as they came along. Med was known for his surpise visits to the homes of family and friends just to say hello.



Meddon was a faithful member of Calvary Christian Center in Yuba City for 35 years. He was a godly man who served the Lord all his life. He exemplified the love of Jesus through his generous and kind spirit, always lending a helping hand when a need presented itself. His generosity touched the lives of many.



Meddon is survived by his daughter, Deborah Moss of Yuba City; granddaughters, Cherese James (Jason) of Yuba City, Janessa Crabb (Ray) of Yuba City; and his sister-in-law, Evelyn Rogers. Meddon was also the proud great-grandfather to Chase Shatswell, Austin Crabb and Evangelina James.



Meddon is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Wanda Moss; and his parents, Jimmie Moss and Erva Moss.



Visitation will be Sunday, June 23rd, 2019, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24th, 2019, at 12:00pm at Calvary Christian Center in Yuba City. Graveside services will follow at Sutter Cemetery.