Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Point Church of the Nazarene
600 N. George Washington Blvd.
Yuba City, CA
View Map
More Obituaries for Megan Tenaglio
Megan Marie (Handy) Tenaglio

Megan Marie (Handy) Tenaglio


1980 - 2019
Megan Marie (Handy) Tenaglio Obituary

March 22, 1980 - May 15, 2019

Megan Marie (Handy) Tenaglio passed away in her Yuba City home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She fought a courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer that lasted fourteen years. She was an active and passionate advocate for cancer survivors and the parents of pediatric cancer survivors. Her courage and grace and strength inspired countless people and brought light and joy to friends and family. She was born and raised in Marysville and couldn't go anywhere without running into someone she knew that she had to stop and chat with.

She is survived by her husband, John Tenaglio and her two sons: Hunter Elliott and Hank Tenaglio. She leaves behind her parents, Rob and Karen Handy, her brothers, Rob and Ryan Handy, and her sister, Shannon Handy-Gray. She is preceded in death by her son, Hayden Elliott, who passed after battling osteosarcoma and leukemia.

A celebration of Megan's life will be held at Hope Point Church of the Nazarene, 600 N. George Washington Blvd., in Yuba City at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Family House Charity in San Francisco, either at https://familyhouseinc.org or via mail to Family House, 540 Mission Bay Blvd North, San Francisco CA 94158.
Published in Appeal Democrat from May 23 to May 24, 2019
