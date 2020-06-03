

Megan McCurry Lynd went home to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020 at the age of 36. She was born and raised in the Yuba-Sutter area. In her sophomore year in high school her family moved to Quincy, CA.



Megan loved to garden and she loved to sew. She had made some beautiful quilts.



She is survived by her husband, Duncan Lynd; 2 sons Aidan (12) and Liam (4 1/2); mother Stephanie Edwards; sister Audry Rice; grandparents Howard and Donna Edwards; uncle James Edwards (Michelle) and aunt Christine Stevenson (Mark). She also leaves many friends, cousins and family members.



Megan was known for her friendliness. She always had a smile for everyone.



We draw strength from the fact that she is out of pain and in Heaven with the Lord. She will be greatly missed.

