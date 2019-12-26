Home

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
Melton Leon Routon


1934 - 2019
Melton Leon Routon Obituary

Melton Leon Routon, 85, of Yuba City, CA, passed away December 22, 2019. Born January 28, 1934 in Oklahoma City, OK and was a Yuba-Sutter resident for 49 years. He was a gas operator at PG&E, the USAF 1951 - 1955 and attended Calvary Christian Center.

He is survived by his sister Melva Nichols of San Jose, CA, brother Eddie Routon of Stockton, CA, sister Sandra Paul of Las Vegas, NV, brother Ken Routon of San Jose, CA; four children, Karen Bakios of Reno, NV, Philip Routon of Yuba City, CA, Linda Kearby of Merced, CA and Andrea Collins of Rocklin, CA.

Melton was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Effie Routon, wife Lorraina Routon and brother Matthew Routon.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 30, 2019 at Sutter Cemetery. Officiated by Pastor Doug Carroccio and eulogy by Cliff Snelling.

Memorial contributions in Melton's name can be made to Calvery Christian Center.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019
