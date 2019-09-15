Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
2121 Ranch
2121 Catlett Rd.
Pleasant Grove, CA
Melvin A. Regli Jr.


1953 - 2019
Melvin A. Regli Jr. Obituary

Melvin A. Regli, Jr., 65, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, passed away at his home on Friday, August 23, 2019, after a three year battle with multiple myeloma. He was born in Marysville, CA, September 9, 1953, to Melvin and Marian (Fergusson) Regli. Mel lived in the Nicolaus-Yuba City area for 62 years before retiring to Hawaii. He was the third generation Regli to live and farm in the Nicolaus area.

Mel graduated from East Nicolaus High School and Fresno State University with a degree in Ag Business. He worked for several crop dusting companies in the Yuba-Sutter area and then as a Pest Control Advisor for Bear River Supply in Rio Oso, CA, for 26 years.

He served on the school board for Marcum-Illinois Union Elementary School. He was a lifetime member of the Sacramento Swiss Sports Club and was also a member of Peach Tree Golf and Country Club until his move to Hawaii.

Mel loved playing golf and played many courses up and down the west coast, the Phoenix area, and Hawaii. After his retirement, he became a golf marshal at one of the courses on the Big Island, which gave him the opportunity to make many new friends. He also enjoyed fishing and out of state hunting trips. These adventures were shared with some special lifelong friends.

His survivors include his wife of 21 years, Cindy Regli of Kailua-Kona, HI; his son, Dan Dunlap (Michelle) and granddaughter, Maeli Dunlap all of Phoenix, AZ; his sister, Susan Simmons (Tom) of Durham, CA; his mother-in-law, Donna Mather of Littleton, CO; three nephews; and many cousins.

A celebration of Mel's life will take place on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at noon, at the 2121 Ranch, 2121 Catlett Rd., Pleasant Grove, CA.(Hawaiian shirts, optional)

If you wish to make a donation in Mel's memory, please consider these organizations: East Nicolaus High School Alumni Association, c/o Mary Van Dyke, Box 673, Pleasant Grove, CA 95668 or South Sutter Recreation Association, c/o Cindy Gander, Box 225, Nicolaus, CA 95659.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019
