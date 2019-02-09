Home

Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA
Michael lost his short battle with cancer on January 28, 2019. He was 56. He was born to Joe and Virginia Kersey in Sacramento, CA, on May 18, 1962.

He was an honest, hardworking man whose word was his bond. He loved fishing, gambling, riding his Harley and making memories with his grandchildren.

He will be forever missed by his adoring wife Susan; brother Bob; his children Marsha (James), Kelli (Matt), Kevin (Yvonne), Britney (Chris), Katey (Phillip) and Cody; his 16 grandchildren, especially his Snook; in-laws; nieces; nephews; cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Virginia; sister Cheryl; son Matthew and granddaughter Samantha and nephews David and Curtis.

Services will be held on February 11, 2019 at 1pm at Lakeside Colonial Chapel. Viewing will be from 9am-1pm. Burial to follow at Sierra View.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
