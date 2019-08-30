|
6/4/1951 – 7/12/2019
Michael Clover was born in Lakeport, CA. He attended Yuba City High School and joined the Navy from 1969-1973 working as a radioman. After returning from the military he attended Yuba College and then Chico State. Thereafter he joined the family business Clover Construction and became a contractor.
Over the years he worked for Cuckler and Modern Building Supply then decided to start and expand his own businesses. Mike had a love for the blue water, beaches and fishing. He retired in Port Charlotte, Florida and not long after found himself doing what he loved and began working as a engineering coordinator for DeSoto County.
He was a member of the Ben Ali Shrine Wrecking Crew for many years, was a lifetime Oakland Raiders fan and had a passion for music and photography. Mike had many friends and associates whom he loved their company and maintained relationships with. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his love of 29 years, Joyce Tudor, and his four children: Jason Lape (Felicity) of Washington, Corbin Clover, Beth Berg (Robby) of Yuba City, and John Clover of Gridley, including 10 grand-children: Timothy, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Tyler, Cassandra, Tori, Madeline, Michael, Grant and Lucas, along with Joyce's three children and five grand-children. He is also survived by his mother, Beverly Clover; and brother, Dennis Clover (Josie); a niece, Dawn; and nephew, James.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Grant Clover.
A celebration of life will be held at The Refuge in Yuba City on Saturday, September 7th, 2019, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in his memory to , Sacramento CA or Field of Dreams, PO Box 226, Robbins, CA 95676.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019