Michael Dewberry
May 27, 1966 - October 29, 2020

Michael was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend. Born to Katherine Davis and Jimmie Ray Dewberry, Michael was the youngest of three brothers.

Michael served one term in the US Army, as military police, and worked for Target Corp. for more than 20 years before retiring.

Michael was active in his community through organizations such as The American Legion, Post 807, The Clamper Organization and The Elks Lodge.

Michael is survived by his wife, Virginia; son, James; daughter, Sarah; and his brother Garth.

Michael is preceded in death by his brother, Kavin Dewberry; his parents; and his stepfather, Vernon Davis.

There will be a Celebration of life for Michael on Sunday, November 15, 2020, 1pm at the American Legion Post 807.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
