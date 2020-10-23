

Michael Franklin Reeves peacefully passed away at his home with his family by his side on October 14, 2020.



Michael, better known as Mike, was born on July 18, 1950 in Newton, KS. He was the only child to Toby and Helen Reeves.



Mike grew up in Newton, KS and spent much of his time with his grandparents where he developed a love of trains and cars. Mike participated in boy scouts, earning his Eagle Scout as a young teen.



Mike joined the United States Navy in 1970 and served four years in the Naval Construction Battalion, better known as the Navy SeaBee's. Mike was extremely proud of his service in the US Military.



Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Mike stayed in Riverside, CA where he was stationed. When his Aunt and Uncle moved to Northern CA to open a business, Mike moved to the area to take a job at a local manufacturing home plant.



Mike met his beloved wife, Brenda Angel in 1978. They married on September 1, 1979. Mike was a wonderful husband to Brenda and a loving father to his two daughters, Michele and Melissa.



Mike was very active in the community. He was a charter member of the Americana Corvette club, holding office within the club for the duration of his membership.



He served as a board member for the Gleaners of Yuba Sutter Peach Bowl Little League and Sacramento Action American Legion.



Mike loved God, his family, serving others, American History, classic cars and Disneyland trips with family.



Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Toby Reeves and Helen (Reeves) Geer.



He is survived by his wife Brenda Reeves, daughters, Michele Reeves, Melissa Davis (Jesse), grandchildren, Jordan Childers (Larissa), Lillian, Ryan, Alaina, and Juliana and many extended family members and friends.



Mike will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Dixon. The family will have a private burial service. There will be an open house on October 27, 2020 from 2-5pm at the Reeves residence.

