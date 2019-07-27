|
|
It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved father William Gerard "Jerry" Seale, 59, of Buckeye, Arizona, on July 3, 2019. He was a resident of Yuba-Sutter County for over 35 years.
He was born December 22, 1959, in Louisville, KY. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, William E. and Ruth Seale. He grew up in Olivehurst, CA, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Jerry loved the outdoors, photography and exploration of desert areas off the beaten path. Most of all he enjoyed these experiences surrounded by family and friends.
Jerry had a long career in construction that began with his own general contracting company which led to being a successful Project Manager for a top 100 construction company for over 20 years. He lived in many locations including California, Montana, Nevada and Arizona and made many new friends with each move.
He is survived by his two sons, Matthew and Michael of Arizona; his grandchildren, Ethan and Sean; his brothers, Rick, Ron and Chris; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 24750 W. Lower Buckeye Road, Buckeye, AZ.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 27, 2019