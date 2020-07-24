Michael Joel Lundberg grew up in Richvale as the youngest of four children. He spent his childhood learning about farming from his father, Marvin. He acquired his love of reading from his mother, Virginia. Some of his fondest childhood memories involved playing tag around the kitchen island with his brother, Rodney and sisters, Karen and Carole. Michael loved those games so much he preferred to live in a home where his children and grandchildren could run circles. His father, mother and brother will be very happy to see him.
While waiting for true love, Michael lived in Chico and collected lifelong friends fishing and playing both basketball and softball. Michael met his wife Liz and they became partners in enjoying life, staying busy with each other and shuffling between three children's activities.
When those children grew up and married the fold increased to six: Ted and Michelle, Margaret and Jason, Joel and Shelbi. As life moved along, grandchildren began to bless the family and involvement became more of a spectator sport.
Michael was "Bap" to eight grandchildren, the first and last taking the middle name Michael: Joseph Michael, Grace, Benjamin, Jacob, Livia, Henrik, Lucille and Zachary Michael. Uncle Mike also had plenty of love to go around for all his nieces and one nephew, Michael.
Michael was an avid Giants fan and probably died with the satisfaction of knowing they were tied for first place. A lover of music, The Beach Boys and Grateful Dead were among his favorites but Saturday mornings were reserved for bluegrass.
Above all else he was a farmer. Being a farmer meant family. It meant coffee with old friends at the Richvale Cafe. It meant friends helping in a new family venture getting his walnut orchard to its first harvest. A farmer through and through, Michael harvested rice, walnuts and love.
Michael's generosity knew no bounds. He was quick to love and made everyone feel like family. Family gatherings always consisted of homemade ice cream and plenty of room at the table for anyone who wanted to be a part of the Lundberg family. So, at this time we ask you to join the family in keeping Michael in your hearts, thoughts and memories. Live by Michael's creed: Work hard, love harder and hate the Dodgers!
Because we can not gather at this time we will have a celebration of Michael's life at a later date. Donations can be made in Michael's name to the UC Davis Children's Hospital. Donations may be mailed to: UC Davis Health Sciences Development Attn: Jennifer Marsteen, 4900 Broadway, Suite 1830, Sacramento, CA 95820. Please make checks payable to UC Davis Children's Hospital and reference account number ADONOR1 in the memo line. Online donations to UC Davis Children's Hospital can be made at the following web address: https://give.ucdavis.edu/Donate/YourGift/ADONOR1.