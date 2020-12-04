

February 16, 1963 - November 26, 2020



Michael was quiet, hardworking and kind. He worked as a cook for 32 years at Fat Jack's restaurant in Fresno, until being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer 18 months ago. At that time he moved home to be with his family.



He loved animals, old T.V. shows and time spent with family. We were blessed to have had this time with him. He is loved and will be missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his mother, Frances Noyan of Yuba City; sisters, Nicki DeFord and wife, Tammy of Oroville; and Angela Christensen and husband, Craig of Yuba city; along with many nieces and nephews.

