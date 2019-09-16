Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Marysville Art Club
430 10th Street
Marysville, CA
Michael Kevin Johnson


1959 - 2019
Michael Kevin Johnson Obituary

Michael Kevin Johnson, Sr., 60, of Live Oak, passed away on September 4, 2019 at U.C. Davis Medical Center. Kevin was born in Marysville on July 8, 1959.

Kevin is survived by his wife Yvonne of 31 years; his son Michael K. Johnson, Jr. (Jennifer); daughter Ashley; a stepson Steven Monahan (Valeria); a stepdaughter Trinity Tereul (Joe); his father Daniel "Boots" Johnson, Sr. (Valerie); his mother Myra Jeanne Johnson; 3 brothers, Dan Johnson (Terese), Ted Johnson (Holly) and John Ora Johnson who died March 18, 1957; 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Marysville Art Club, located at 430 10th Street in Marysville, California from 12 noon to 3 p.m.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019
