It is with deepest sorrow we announce that Michael Anthony Lizarraga, age 22, our most beloved son, brother, family member, and friend, passed away Sunday, January 5th, 2020, due to a tragic car accident.
Those who knew Michael even just a little lost a shining light in their lives.
Michael will be missed every day by his father, Michael D. Lizarraga; his mother, Carla Esparza; sisters, Charmaine and Lauryn Lizarraga; family, and many, many, great friends.
We know Michael is now with his grandma, Bobbi; grandma, Carmen; cousins, Christian, Chito, Ricky; and other beloved family members who have passed.
Michael was deeply devoted to helping everyone he crossed paths with and went above and beyond to provide a positive impact.
Visiting and rosary will be held Tuesday, January 14th, 2020, from 4-8 pm at Chapel of the Twin Cities located at 715 Shasta St., Yuba City, CA.
Services will be held the following morning, January 15th, 2020, at Chapel of the Twin Cities, at 10am., followed by the burial at Sutter Cemetery.
Following the burial, we would like to welcome family and friends together for a celebration of life at SYO Sutter Hall located at 7740 Butte House Rd., where we will share our most cherished memories of Michael. Those of you that would like to contribute to the celebration may bring a dish, drinks, utensils, etc.
Donations can be made directly to the family at the time of service and flowers can be sent to the Chapel of Twin Cities.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020