

Michael Lynn Matheny, musician and cheesy dad joke expert, passed away August 6, 2020, in Olivehurst, California, at the age of 70 due to multiple myeloma.



Mike is survived by his daughter, Suzanna Provenzano (Vincent); his son, James Matheny (Christina); step-son, Alexander Watts (Megan); grandson, Alexander Matheny; step grandchildren, Zachary Watts, Nicholas Watts, and Olivia Watts; his long-time partner, Denise Walker; and his siblings, Curtis, Patricia, Richard, Carolyn, and Tammy. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Larry Matheny.



Michael was born July 2, 1950, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Allison and Merle Matheny (nee Griffin). Though he had dozens of addresses in his life, he always thought of Cave City, Arkansas, as home.



He moved to California during his service in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Beale AFB. Most of his career was working in the Engineering Department at Fremont Rideout Health Group where he was known for going the extra mile to help out and making rounds to all the candy jars.



Mike was a self-taught guitarist and harmonica player. He was in many local bands over the years and continued to play until COVID-19 shutdowns kept him from enjoying the Sunday jam sessions at the Moose Lodge in Olivehurst.



At his request, he will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Sidney, Arkansas, next to his family. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you tell a corny joke, raise a cold one, or do something nice for a stranger in his honor.

