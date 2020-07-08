On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Michael Raymond Sanchez, loving father, brother, uncle, and son, passed away at the age of 44. Michael was born on December 8, 1975, in Yuba City, California and lived all but a few years as a young child in the Yuba/Sutter area.Michael was extremely devoted to caring for his mother Paula and dear son to his father Mike Sr. He was an exceptionally loving and doting father to his daughter Aven, for whom he spent his life showing matchless love, guidance, and affection. He had also found sincere, and what many described, as a perfect relationship with his partner in life, Connie Bernethy and her daughter Kenzie.On a professional level, his life calling and passion, was photography. He had a unique eye and talent for capturing the perfect images of people and most recently was being requested to photograph both world class professional mixed martial arts and boxing fighters. His photographic skill created the enviable situation where professional athletes were beginning to engage him as their photographer. Michael was the team photographer for the Gold Sox Collegiate team, where many referred to his work as having the "it" factor.He is survived by his daughter, Aven; sisters, Jennifer Sanchez Crawford (Drew), and Anita Sanchez; stepmother, Patricia; stepsister, Lisa; stepbrother, Marc; and many nieces and nephews.A private memorial service will be by invitation only, due to Covid. For those wishing to donate please visit the Gofundme page at https://gf.me/u/ydk6x3Share online condolences at