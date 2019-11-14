Home

First United Methodist Church
3101 Colusa Hwy
Yuba City, CA 95993
Michael Robert Wilson

Michael Robert Wilson Obituary

Michael Wilson, 63, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully November 4, 2019. Born August 23, 1956, in Marysville, CA. He was a lifelong resident of Sutter County and a graduate of Yuba City High School class of 1975.

Michael enjoyed his time at Yuba City HS where he was the manager of the Varsity Basketball Team. He excelled in Special Olympics winning various awards and medals.

Michael was a loving, caring, brother, uncle and cousin with a beautiful smile and a warm heart. He loved everyone.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bernice Wilson. He is survived by his brother, Ron (Julie) Wilson of Chico; nephews, Robert Wilson of Boston, MA, and Steven Wilson of Winston Salem, NC. He had many family members and he will be greatly missed.

Services will be Monday, November 18, 2019, 10:00 am at the United Methodist Church, 3101 Colusa Hwy., Yuba City. A reception will follow in the Goodfellow Hall at the church.

In his memory contributions may be made to a .
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
