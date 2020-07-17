1/1
Michael Royce "Mick" Keir
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael "Mick" Royce Keir, 69, of Yuba City, CA, and Redmond, WA, passed away on July 8, 2020. Mick was born on September 21, 1950, in San Jose, CA, son of Harold and Pauline Keir.

Mick served in the United States Air Force, from 1969 to 1972, serving at Beale AFB, Kadena, Okinawa and Lajes Field, Azores (436 AMSq (MAC), being honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant. While stationed at Lajes Field, he was named one of the top 15 percent in his Air Force specialty.

His formal military training as Aircraft Electrical Technician, led to a lifelong career in Alaska as electrical journeyman and construction for a network of fishing ships and processing plants including Ocean Beauty.

Mick's sense of humor filled our lives and could easily turn into laughing tears. His positive nature was lifting and one of his favorite sayings was, "Things could be worse!"

Mick loved gardening, was known for being a food connoisseur, and enjoyed building and helping his friends with projects. He was a kind and intelligent gentleman, as well as a very skilled carpenter. Mick loved going for country drives, spending time at the ocean and taking care of his WA country property.

Mick leaves behind his lifelong friend, Janis Sabbatini; his sister, Teresa Berube; and brother, Gerald Keir and wife, Gloria; and his nieces, Stacia and Alanna, Heather Eichman; and nephew, Todd Eichman; caring friends and family in Canada.

A memorial service with full military honors will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ullrey Memorial Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved