

On May 19th, 2019, my best friend and the love of my life, Michael Sean Andrus, went to be with our Lord, and our loved ones who have passed before us, where he was welcomed with open arms. Born July 4th, 1966, in Modesto, CA, Mike spent the majority of his life in Helena, MT after serving in the Army where he was stationed in Germany.



In 1996 we met and fell in love and married in 1998. We moved back to CA in 2000 to be near family and my dad who was battling his own form of cancer. Mike was always at his bedside tending to his every need, making sure that he too passed peacefully.



In 2008, we bought a house in Magalia, CA, which brought us everything we wanted, pine trees, wildlife, mountain air and annual campouts with the nieces and nephews.



In 2015, Mike was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent numerous surgeries and procedures, only to have it spread in 2018. In October, after lack of success with chemotherapy, we decided to choose quality of life over quantity, at which time he went on hospice.



We were able to make a trip to MT to celebrate the life of his beloved uncle Bill, only to come home and lose our house in the Camp Fire. Our faith tells us God had a hand in all of this. This tragedy brought us to Sutter, CA near family during the most crucial time in our lives.



In April, we were able to take a trip to Hawaii with his sister, Kathleen Andrus-Merriner and her husband, Wayne. This was the trip of a lifetime. It makes my heart smile to know he was able to go parasailing and zip lining, before his rapid decline in health.



He is survived and loved by so many that we would like to invite you join us Friday, June 21st, 2019, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church, 222 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, CA for the rosary at 10 am with mass immediately following. Military burial will be at Sutter Cemetery at the conclusion of mass approximately 11:30 am.



A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, from noon-2 pm at the Native Daughters of America building, 7393 Lyon Street, Sutter, CA. In honor of Mike and his casual and carefree style, we are asking you to wear your favorite tie dye and plaid combination to commemorate his life.



A special thank you to all our family and friends, and to Adventist Rideout Hospice who helped see us through all our challenges.



May you rest in peace my love. You fought a valiant fight, now it is time to claim your reward in Heaven. Until we meet again, your light will forever shine in my heart. Love, Kathleen.

