Michael Sexton

Michael V. Sexton of Hanford, CA, passed away October 18, 2020. He was born in Virginia on July 20, 1964, and moved to California in 1979, with his family.
He attended Yuba City High School and after graduation enlisted in the U. S. Navy, serving for 8 years. After his enlistment, he joined the California Department of Corrections, working in Lancaster, Corcoran and Avenal, with most of his career being spent in Corcoran. He rose to the rank of Warden before his retirement in 2018.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Blanca; and his daughters, Hannah and Elizabeth. He is also survived by his father and step-mother: Michael and Kathy Sexton of Yuba City; and his mother, Anne Marie Allenger of Lincoln, CA; as well as his brothers, Kevin of Yuba City, and Mark of Oakdale, CA; and several nieces and nephews; along with his wife's very large and loving family who adopted him into their lives.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 PM, with a Vigil Rosary Service at 6:00 PM, at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
Mike was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hanford where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 8:30 AM.
Memorial donations, if desired, can be made to the Sexton daughters scholarship at Venmo: www.venmo.com/
Hannah-Maria-Sexton.