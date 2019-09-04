|
Michelle Christine Jewett passed away on August 27, 2019, at the age of 45. Michelle was born in San Francisco, CA, on January 21, 1974, and was a 16-year resident of Colusa County.
She was a bookkeeper at Our Lady of Lourdes School and Parish in Colusa, and previously worked at the Colusa County Office of Education in a similar capacity.
Michelle was an avid cook and found great joy preparing meals for family and friends. Her culinary inspirations were her father (Rene) and aunt (Adele), both of French decent and known for preparing meals that always brought people to their table. Michelle always looked forward to competing in Dutch oven cook-offs with her aunt, and her time spent cooking with her father.
Michelle took great pride in being Italian and French, which was always evident in her cooking. She enjoyed gathering with family for the annual Basque chorizo contest in Sutter, CA. The contest created friendly rivalry among family members as to who made a better chorizo.
Michelle enjoyed traveling with family and friends, particularly with her mother (Christine). Her fondest memories were traveling to France with her mother (Christine), Spain with her mother and sister (Janine), and a family trip to Alaska. Other notable trips included Italy with Clint, and a family trip with the Amsdens traveling through the southwest.
She loved art and dabbled in painting, quilting, jewelry making, and photography. Michelle valued her friendships, was rich in her Catholic faith, and had a passion for organizing events at Our Lady of Lourdes School.
Michelle will be deeply missed by her husband of 14-years, Clinton Jewett; her children, Eleanor Jewett and Henry Jewett; her parents Christine (Jonathan) Jones and Rene (Bonnie) Guibert, as well as her sister, Janine (John) Campo, and brothers Gustin Guibert (Katherine), Gaston Guibert, and Peter Hamilton (Theresa).
A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 7:30PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 345 Oak Street, Colusa, CA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the same location. A reception will follow at St. Bernadette's Hall, 741 Ware Avenue, Colusa, CA. Memorial contributions may be made in Michelle's name to Our Lady of Lourdes School.
