Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
(530) 742-6957
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
Mike M. Del Campo


1934 - 2020
Mike M. Del Campo Obituary

Mike M. Del Campo, 85, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. Born February 3, 1934, Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Ola Fay Del Campo and are now together forever.

Prior to his retirement, Mike worked as a long-haul truck driver. He and Fay loved going to bingo, looking for antiques and watching movies.

Together they have 4 children, Geanne (Del Campo) Pack, of Roseville, CA, Michael M. Del Campo, of Olivehurst, CA, Donald M. Del Campo, of Coeur d'Alene, ID and Terry Jo (Elms) Whitlow, of Warrensburg, MO; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grand children and 4 great-great-grandchildren, they loved being grandparents and spending time with family.

Graveside services will be January 24, 2020 at Sierra View Cemetary, located at 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA, at 3:00 pm with a reception after.
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
