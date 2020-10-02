1/1
Mike Sahagun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

The family of Mike Sahagun are saddened to announce his passing on September 25, 2020 at the age of 91.

Mike will be lovingly remembered by his family, daughters Martina Sahagun and MaryAnn (Sam) Vazquez; grandchildren, Danny (Veronica) Vazquez, Martha (Jeff) Morse, Moses (Kim) Espino, Sammy (Leonor) Vazquez, and Cindy Vazquez; 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 52-years, Cindy Sahagun and his son, Mike Sahagun Jr.

Mike was born in Mexico on November 21, 1928 to Pilar and Epimenia Sahagun and came to Colusa County in 1951. He worked as a farm labor for Gross Farms 50 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Colusa. Mike had a passion for Mexican music, gardening and visiting the casino.

His greatest passion in life was family. He lived for time spent with his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his commitment to his family and his sense of humor.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service Thursday, October 8, 2020 10:00 a.m. all at McNary Moore Funeral Service, 107 5th Street Colusa, CA. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colusa.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McNary Moore Funeral Service
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McNary Moore Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 1, 2020
My heart breaks for the pain your family is feeling,never easy to lose a loved one! Always loved seeing Your dad with a big smile on his face,laughing with his family. His joyfulness shined with everyone! May the many blessings you've shared bring comfort to you all.
Sheila Bratcher
Friend
October 1, 2020
We send our condolences to this precious family. We pray for you all! Hugs and love! Frank and Sylvia Ybarra
Frank and Sylvia Ybarra
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved