The family of Mike Sahagun are saddened to announce his passing on September 25, 2020 at the age of 91.Mike will be lovingly remembered by his family, daughters Martina Sahagun and MaryAnn (Sam) Vazquez; grandchildren, Danny (Veronica) Vazquez, Martha (Jeff) Morse, Moses (Kim) Espino, Sammy (Leonor) Vazquez, and Cindy Vazquez; 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 52-years, Cindy Sahagun and his son, Mike Sahagun Jr.Mike was born in Mexico on November 21, 1928 to Pilar and Epimenia Sahagun and came to Colusa County in 1951. He worked as a farm labor for Gross Farms 50 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Colusa. Mike had a passion for Mexican music, gardening and visiting the casino.His greatest passion in life was family. He lived for time spent with his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his commitment to his family and his sense of humor.Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service Thursday, October 8, 2020 10:00 a.m. all at McNary Moore Funeral Service, 107 5th Street Colusa, CA. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colusa.