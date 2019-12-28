Home

Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D St.
Marysville, CA
Mildred Knox Obituary

Mildred Knox, 67, passed away December 10, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Knox; brothers, Wayne and Mark Horn; and sister, Rita Oloia.

She is survived by two children, Travis Polling and Christy Knox; four sisters, Marcy (Bob) Massey, Claudine (Bob) Averette, Shirley (Larry) Watters, and Glenda St. Clair; one brother, Gene (Jane) Horn; and many nieces and nephews.
~Services will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, 2:00 pm at Lakeside Colonial Chapel, 830 D St., Marysville, CA, 95901.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019
