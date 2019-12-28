|
|
Mildred Knox, 67, passed away December 10, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Knox; brothers, Wayne and Mark Horn; and sister, Rita Oloia.
She is survived by two children, Travis Polling and Christy Knox; four sisters, Marcy (Bob) Massey, Claudine (Bob) Averette, Shirley (Larry) Watters, and Glenda St. Clair; one brother, Gene (Jane) Horn; and many nieces and nephews.
~Services will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, 2:00 pm at Lakeside Colonial Chapel, 830 D St., Marysville, CA, 95901.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019