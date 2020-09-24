1/1
Milo "Frank" Fryer
Milo "Frank" Fryer, 34, of Sutter, CA, passed away September 17, 2020, in a tragic work accident.

He is survived by his loving wife, Heather; daughter, Lucy; and son, Nate. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kelli. He is also survived by his mother, Tamara; sisters: Ami, Mandi, Roxxy, and Courtney; and brother, Michael. He had nine nieces and 11 nephews.

Frank was a loving man, who will be missed by so many. He spent his free time outdoors with his family.

The family will be holding a private celebration of life.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 24 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
