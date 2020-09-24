

Milo "Frank" Fryer, 34, of Sutter, CA, passed away September 17, 2020, in a tragic work accident.



He is survived by his loving wife, Heather; daughter, Lucy; and son, Nate. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kelli. He is also survived by his mother, Tamara; sisters: Ami, Mandi, Roxxy, and Courtney; and brother, Michael. He had nine nieces and 11 nephews.



Frank was a loving man, who will be missed by so many. He spent his free time outdoors with his family.



The family will be holding a private celebration of life.



