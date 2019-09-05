|
Milton Emery, 88 of Live Oak, CA, passed away September 2, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born January 1, 1931, to Milton B. and Mabel Emery in Monterey, CA.
Milton was a devoted husband and a loving father of three. He married the love of his life, Barbara (Roberts) Emery, on September 14, 1951 in San Jose, CA. Shortly after marrying they settled in Live Oak in 1961, where they raised three children and he began his passion of farming peaches, prunes, and walnuts.
Through teaching his children and grandchildren how to work on the family farm, he instilled lifelong skills and work ethic, contributing to the success of their careers. The farm remained in the Emery family when Milton retired in 2012.
Milton truly loved life to the fullest through the simple pleasures of camping, hunting, and fishing with his family. He also participated in local motocross events, an activity he enjoyed experiencing with his sons for many years.
Throughout his life he was involved in numerous organizations including the Live Oak Little League, multiple Agricultural Associations, as well as spending one term on the Grand Jury.
Milton is survived by his wife Barbara, of 68 years; sons: Scott Emery and Brad Emery; daughter, Terri Emery; sister, Patricia Carvo; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren with another due in February; as well as his dog, Suzie and cat, Cali.
Milton is preceded in death by father, Milton B. Emery; mother, Mabel Emery; and brother, Bob Emery.
Viewing will be Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4pm to 7pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Ave., Yuba City, CA 95991.
Graveside services will be, Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10am at Live Oak Cemetery, 3545 Pennington Rd., Live Oak, CA 95953.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019