

Former Yuba City resident "Mimi" died on June 12, 2020.



Miriam (Mimi to her family and grandkids) was born December 17, 1941, in South Gate, California, to John and Magdalene Conroy.



Miriam was the former Office Manager and Secretary for the Yuba County Probation Department. She also was an active member of several ministries at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Yuba City, California, and had a special affinity for life issues.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles (Chuck); siblings, Ann Erwin, Margaret Lauderdale, John Conroy (Patricia), and Michael Conroy.



She had six children; daughter, Juliana Williamson Page (John); daughter, Stephanie Cardwell (Curt); son, Marcus Patrick (Chelsea); son, Geoff (Kristi); and daughter, Jennifer (Brian); grandchildren, Spencer, Sterling, Samantha, Seth, Saul and Sabina Hackney, Lenin Cardwell, and Sean and Tyler Page.



She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Charles Walter Page III.



Rosary and visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 749 6th Avenue S., South St. Paul, MN 55075, followed by a funeral Mass. The burial will then occur at Resurrection Cemetery, 2101 Lexington Ave. S., Mendota Heights, MN 55120.



Donations in her name may be sent to Yuba Sutter Right to Life, PO Box 1341, Yuba City 95992.

