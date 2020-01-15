|
|
Misa peacefully passed away on January 12, 2020, in Yuba City, at the age of 94. She was born in Tokyo, Japan, on December 26, 1925.
She came to the United States after WWII after her marriage to Arthur Oji. Misa was a devoted farmer's wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Oji. She is survived by her daughters, Irene (Steve) Benningfield of Yuba City, and Barbara (Dennis) Sarmento of Mount Sidney, Virginia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brian Lopez, Jana Asiata, and Shelley Uriostegui of Yuba City, Misa Francis of Elkridge, Maryland; and 6 great-grandchildren.
As per her wishes there will be no service.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020