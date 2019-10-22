|
|
January 6, 1971 - October 14, 2019
Misty Leigh Allen joined God in heaven on October 14, 2019, after waging a courageous three-year battle with advanced breast cancer. Misty was born in San Francisco and lived most of her life in the Yuba-Sutter area.
She is survived by her mother, Joy and stepfather, Fred; her brother, Matt; and sister, Faith. Misty was the mother of three wonderful children, Airi-Ann, David and Zoie; and two grandchildren, Trevor and Louis.
Misty liked cutting hair and worked in that field while continuing her education. She loved reading, writing and learning. She cared for the homeless and always lent a helping hand.
Misty loved riding her bicycle, swimming and climbing the rocks at Bridgeport with her kids, as well as taking them trick or treating and throwing fun birthday parties for them. She also loved our big family gatherings during the holidays. She loved Lake Tahoe.
Misty was beautiful, strong, intelligent and throughout her struggles always maintained her sense of humor and her kindness. She will be dearly missed but our comfort is she is with Jesus.
A small private celebration of her life is planned for her family and close friends.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019