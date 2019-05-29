

Miyoko Nakahara of Marysville, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019, at the age of 85. Born on December 5, 1933, in Sacramento, CA, Miyoko grew up and lived most of her life on the Whitney Warren Ranch in Wheatland.



She went to Yuba College and worked for Thomas Gianella and Frances Owen at the Thomas A. Gianella CPA firm for many years. She then worked for family friends at Palace Meat Company. Her true passion was the Quota Club and the operations of the Marysville Buddhist Church.



She is preceded in death by her husband Toyomi Nakahara. She is survived by her sister, Etsuko Osbekoff of Sitka, AK; brother, Mike Tomita (AJ) of Yuba City; nephew, Hiromi Tomita; niece, Whitney Higgins; nephews: Dennis Osbekoff (Kristy); and Billy Osbekoff; and numerous great-nieces; and nephews.



A memorial service is scheduled at 1pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Marysville Buddhist Church, 125 B Street, Marysville, CA 95901.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Marysville Buddhist Church, PO Box 1462, Marysville, CA 95901-1462.

Published in Appeal Democrat from May 29 to May 31, 2019