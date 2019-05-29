Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Miyoko Nakahara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miyoko Nakahara

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Miyoko Nakahara Obituary

Miyoko Nakahara of Marysville, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019, at the age of 85. Born on December 5, 1933, in Sacramento, CA, Miyoko grew up and lived most of her life on the Whitney Warren Ranch in Wheatland.

She went to Yuba College and worked for Thomas Gianella and Frances Owen at the Thomas A. Gianella CPA firm for many years. She then worked for family friends at Palace Meat Company. Her true passion was the Quota Club and the operations of the Marysville Buddhist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband Toyomi Nakahara. She is survived by her sister, Etsuko Osbekoff of Sitka, AK; brother, Mike Tomita (AJ) of Yuba City; nephew, Hiromi Tomita; niece, Whitney Higgins; nephews: Dennis Osbekoff (Kristy); and Billy Osbekoff; and numerous great-nieces; and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled at 1pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Marysville Buddhist Church, 125 B Street, Marysville, CA 95901.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Marysville Buddhist Church, PO Box 1462, Marysville, CA 95901-1462.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from May 29 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.