

Monica Mader Ingraham, 52, of Browns Valley, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019.



Monica was born in Grass Valley on October 12, 1966 to Floydene and Ken Mader. At 2 years old the family moved to Marysville where Monica attended Notre Dame Elementary and Marysville High School. After graduating she attended American River College. She married the love of her life Ted Ingraham July 18, 1998 and had 4 beautiful children.



Monica lived her life devoted to God, her husband of 21 years, and children. Her biggest passion was being a wife and mother and raising her children to love the Lord. She loved so many with the love of the Father. She was like a mom to so many, especially her nephew Mikey and niece Jessica. She was a devoted friend and sister.



Monica is survived by her husband Ted Ingraham; son Samuel (Rachel); daughters Grace, Abigail and Sarah; mother Floydene Mader; brothers Marc and Marlon along with 6 nieces and 6 nephews.



There will be a celebration of life in the Fall when her son Samuel returns from deployment. Published in Appeal Democrat on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary